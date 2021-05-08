FRSC solicits motorists’ support to minimise crashes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WARSO was established in 2013 by former President of ECOWAS, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, to promote road safety.

NAN also reports that the theme of the 2021 WARSO celebration, usually observed every May 8, is “Road Safety Consciousness in the Midst of Global Pandemic.”

Olaluwoye said the establishment of WARSO was necessitated by the frequent road traffic crashes, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.

“We urge motorists and other road users to cooperate with FRSC and other traffic agencies in Nigeria to reduce the carnages on our roads through compliance with healthy road safety practices.

“Many had lost their lives to road traffic crashes, while others confined to wheel chairs due to the same,”he said.

Olaluwoye noted that safety on the highway was the collective responsible of everybody.

He also enjoined motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained before driving them on the road.

The Unit Commander stressed the need for motorists and other road users to cooperate with FRSC to reduce the menace of road traffic crashes in the country.

According to him, the mandate of FRSC is to promote safer road transportation in the sub-region, through knowledge and experience sharing among member countries.

“The exemplary leadership role of FRSC in road safety management and campaigns have been applauded in the sub-region and in the entire Africa continent,”he said.

Olaluwoye said that the yearly gathering usually brought countries of West African sub-region closer to collaborate and share ideas to sustain integration for socio-economic development.

In his remarks, Mr Amos Oludiji, Chairman,Tipper Lorry Owners and Drivers Association of Nigeria, Atan, commended the FRSC for bringing the sensitisation programme to the motor park.