Pandemonium struck in Tyomu community on Makurdi-Gboko Road, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue, when a fisherman, Patrick Ejiro, allegedly beat his wife to death.

Vanguard reports that the 42-year-old beat his wife to death over an alleged missing N5,000.

It was gathered that the suspect had been living with his wife in the community, where he makes a living from fishing.

On how the fight ensued between the couple, a source familiar with the matter said Ejiro had a heated argument with his wife, after realising she could not account for the money she made from the sale of fish.

“The argument led to a fight, the husband beat her to a pulp and she passed out bleeding from her mouth and nostrils.

“Neighbours, who intervened, made efforts to revive her but it was unsuccessful. She was eventually rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, for further treatment where she was confirmed dead,” the source was quoted as saying.

DSP Catherine Anene, Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed the incident.

According to Anene, the couple engaged in a brawl “when the wife allegedly sold some items for the family and failed to remit the N5,000. He beat her up to a state of coma and she was bleeding from the nostrils. She was rushed to BSUTH where she was confirmed dead."

The PPRO however added that the suspect is in police custody and investigation into the matter is ongoing.