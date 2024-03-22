ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts plank market in Onitsha, Anambra State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and some good-spirited individuals helped to put out the fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, told NAN that police operatives led by a divisional police officer were doing their best to tackle the situation. He added that some good-spirited individuals were helping to put out the fire.

“Our operatives led by the DPO, and some good-spirited individuals are trying their best to put out the fire.

“Meanwhile, the Fire Service has been contacted, and the situation is being monitored.

“For now, there is no record of loss of life, and the worth of property destroyed has not yet been determined.

“Further details shall be communicated as the operation is still ongoing,” he added.

