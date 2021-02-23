The Fearless brand started 2021 on a highly energetic and disruptive note, with its TVC which featured two of Naija’s finest, Kaffy and Tobi Bakre.

This ad expresses everything the brand stands for and does so effortlessly; from the storyline, the drama, the attention to detail, the brilliant choreography, costume design, the visual effects, the Naija vibe and ultimately the suspense.

Fearless who is currently the market leader in the Energy drink space has clearly proven with this ad that they show no signs of relenting and will constantly drive innovation with their brand offerings.

Fearless Energy Drink's TVC is breathtaking in one word

The ad also conveys the premium appeal the brand has constantly placed on its products.

Overall, the TVC does a great job of communicating the brand essence while connecting with the nuances of the target audience.

Have you seen the Fearless TVC?

