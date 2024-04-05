Estate agent defrauds 3 house seekers of ₦725k, fails to deliver apartments

Oladipupo, who resides at No. 12, Olokode St., Alakuko, Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Samuel Mishozunnu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 29, 2023, at his residence.

Mishozunnu said that the defendant collected a total of ₦725,000 from the complainants – Ajoke Yahaya, Sola Kosoko and Kareem Ismail – to provide apartments for them but failed to do so.

He said that all efforts made by the complainants to get back their money proved abortive. Mishozunnu said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a years jail term for stealing, while Section 314 provides for two years imprisonment for conspiracy to steal.