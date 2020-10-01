Enyo Retail unveils Celebratory Uniform, to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary

The customized celebratory gear made of Nigeria’s Ankara print, according to the management was unveiled today Thursday, 1st October 2020 to coincide with the country’s 60th independence anniversary celebration, an auspicious occasion.

“We share and relish with our customers across the country and Nigerians across the globe. Being a proudly Nigerian brand, we have always been proud of our heritage, and also elated to align and be identified with our roots. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary since the independence of our great nation, we are further deepening the brand positioning in the minds of our customers by launching this Ankara print for our employees as the new national commemorative uniform”, disclosed Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, Chief Executive Officer, Enyo Retail and Supply.

Enyo Retail and Supply, led by reputable corporate citizen Mr. Tunde Folawiyo the Chairman, started its operation in 2017 and has led an innovative, aggressive, and successful, roll-out of filling stations across 19 states, delivering services to over 100,000 customers daily. The company has also successfully carved the niche for itself as a technology-driven fuel retailer.

As recalled, Enyo Retail and Supply recently launched its Velox card, a fleet management system card solution designed to bring ease, transparency and control to fleet managers and vehicle owners. This forms part of its wide product portfolio which includes an efficient diesel2door service, fast growing cooking gas delivering service and Reelax, a range of convenient supermarket. These services are available at all top-class branded Enyo stations across the country, they are also complemented with strong online ordering and payment system for consumers’ convenience and budget transparency.

According to the management of Enyo Retail, the commemorative uniform will be worn by all employees on the 1st of October 2020 and subsequent special days of the year.

