EFCC drags lawyer, father-in-law to court over forgery

The anti-graft agency arraigned the Alakijas on an amended two-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and use of false documents.

One of the counts read: “Alaba Alakija and Oyinkansola Alakija, on or about the 6th day of August, 2015 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to financially benefit from the property located at No.10, Keffi Street, South-west, Ikoyi, Lagos, conspired amongst yourselves to use a false document titled: “Vesting Deed by Dr. Omodele Alakija and Mr. Afolabi Alakija”, the executors of the estate of the late Sir Ademola Alakija, purporting same to be made by Dr. Omodele Alakija and Mr. Afolabi Alakija.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were to them.

Counsel to the first defendant, M.O. Akangbe (SAN), informed the court of the bail application of his client, which he said he had filed and served on the prosecution. While praying to move the application, he urged the court to grant bail to his client in the most liberal terms.

However, counsel to the second defendant, Victor Giwa, stated that his client, whom he described as a lawyer, has a two-month-old baby, whom she still breastfeeds, and that she would not jump bail. However, in a dramatic twist, the second defendant’s husband debunked the claim and told the court that their baby was nine months old.

After listening to both parties, Justice Dada granted bail to the first defendant for ₦10 million, with sureties in like sum, who must submit their international passports to the court.