Man who said EFCC chairman would die in 6 months is arrested for 'cyberstalking'
The man commented on Instablog9ja’s Instagram page, saying the anti-graft agency’s chairman, Ola Olukoyede would die in six months.
Cole, who was taken into custody from Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was nabbed for issuing a death threat against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede.
The suspect made the death threat through his Instagram page handle, 1billionsecretss, while commenting on a story posted by popular Instagram blogger, Instablog9ja on February 1, 2024.
Instablog9ja posted a story with the caption: “A Religious Sect Is Laundering Money for Terrorists. We Traced N7 Billion Fraud Proceeds to another Religious Group- EFCC Chairman”.
Reacting to the post in the comment section, Cole stated that the EFCC Chairman would be dead in six months.
“He will be dead in six months. This man will be dead in 6 months remembered, I said it”, he wrote.
In the course of interrogation, the suspect however claimed that he was just “chasing clout.”
He will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further investigation and prosecution.
Meanwhile, Olukoyede had on Wednesday, January 30, 2024, at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption.” revealed that the commission had uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.
The EFCC boss also stated that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the organisation’s bank account.
