EFCC arrests 48 internet fraudsters and herbalist in Lokoja

The anti-graft agency nabbed the suspects for various offences bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

The Ilorin zonal Command office of EFCC covers Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti states with the zonal headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Dele Oyewale, head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, stated that the suspects were arrested upon credible intelligence on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at various locations in Lokoja.

According to Oyewale, the herbalist, who’s believed to be the spiritual godfather of the Internet fraudsters, was arrested with various charms.

Items recovered from them included 10 exotic cars, two motorcycles, 11 laptops, 83 mobile phones and charms.

The suspects, all male, between the ages of 17 and 34 will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

This development happened a few weeks after operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of EFCC arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in a training center of potential internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The operatives, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspects in a three- bedroom apartment allegedly serving as a training centre for internet fraud trainees along Achusa Road, Makurdi.

The suspects were identified as -Asongu Terungwa, Aese Sonter,Nyoosu Terungwa,John Kator, Udi Micheal Aodona, Terungu Mnyam, Iorwuese Terhide, Ule Francis, Imoter Gloor Emmanuel and Samuel Lubem.

Others include - Wergba Tertamge, Erukaa Ephraim, Agenale Franklin and Abechi Toryila.