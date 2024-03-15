ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi man steals ₦625k from mother, threatens to kill her with a gun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge stated that the case file and all exhibits should be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The police charged Ikeagwu with threat to life and stealing ₦625,000 belonging to his mother, Jacinta. The Magistrate, Lillian Ogodo, did not take the plea of Ikeagwu for want in jurisdiction.

Ogodo said that the case file and all exhibits should be forwarded to the Department of Public Prosecution for legal advice. Ogodo adjourned the matter to March 29.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chinagorom Eze told the court that Ikeagwu committed the offence of February 7 at Obodoma Ekka community, Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi.

Eze said that Ikeagwu threatened to kill his mother with a gun. He said that Ikeagwu also stole ₦625,000 cash, belonging to his mother. Eze said Ikeagwu, committed offence punishable under section 390 (9) of the criminal code cap 33, Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria 2009.

The Defence Counsel, Solomon Eguji prayed the court to grant his client bail. Eze however objected to the bail application.

“If bail is granted, he may disappear. I pray the court to discountenance the bail application, ” he advised.

