DigiMillennials partners with Canadian radio for Afro-centric show

And as a means of taking this culture-promotion to the next level, DigiMillennials has partnered with Canadian radio station; Midtown Radio, to launch their maiden show called "Afronights With DigiMillennials".

This show is a means to support and help further promote African music, musicians and creators in Canada and to help foster Afrobeats culture in the region, by having important conversations around the said topic with key players in the scene.

Midtown Radio is a radio station based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. They promote local artists by adding their songs to curated playlists and uploading articles focused on these budding superstars.

Afronights With DigiMillennials premiered Thursday 1st December, 2022 at (8pm EST). The idea behind this, is to showcase artistes constantly putting in the work, to create quality music.

Pulse Nigeria

DigiMillennials is a MediaTech platform that aims to best celebrate, elevate and amplify black culture from Africa and around the world. With a focus on creating original content, DigiMillennials is a culture-driven platform with bases in Canada, South Africa and Lagos - home to the biggest music and culture stars on the African continent, and made up of a team of people who have an intense passion for black culture and entertainment.