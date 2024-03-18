ADVERTISEMENT
Cultists trail printer, shoot him dead in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim was reportedly having a conversation with someone when the gunmen shot him.

A similar incident happened in the area three days before [Politics Nigeria]
The assailants were said to have trailed Sopruchi to Abakiliki close to Emenike Street in the late hours of the day where they shot their target dead.

The deceased, according to multiple reports, was having a conversation with someone when he was attacked at Abakiliki Street in the Mile 1 area of Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the gunmen carted away Sopruchi’s motorcycle and one of his mobile phones. Onlookers rushed to the scene as soon as the assailants fled and rushed the victim to the hospital. Unfortunately, he had passed away.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, referred to a suspected cultist who shot a man dead along the Nanka/Lumuber area of Diobu, sending cold shivers down the spines of many residents in the area, when he confirmed Sopruchi’s killing.

It was just like what happened three days ago when some cult boys trailed a man to Nanka/Lumumba who went to buy noodles and shot him dead.

“What is happening in Diobu is becoming scary. Let the police be up and doing so that people can sleep with their two eyes closed here,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed last Thursday’s killing at Nanka/Lumuber Street, had said an investigation was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing culprits.

Efforts to reach her on the latest incident proved abortive as she did not answer calls put across to her telephone by our reporter.

