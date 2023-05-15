Court sentences 3 men to death for robbing students with cutlass, wooden plank

The defendants, Deji Omotayo, 23, Ifeanyi Chidiebere, 25 and Bolaji Usman, 28, were arraigned on January 21, 2020, on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Bamidele Omotoso said that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the charge preferred against the defendants.

"I am of the strong opinion that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt the offence of armed robbery against the defendants.

"They are hereby found guilty as charged and convicted for the offence of armed robbery.

"The sentence of the court upon you Omotayo Deji, Chidiebere Ifeanyin, and Bolaji Usman is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead and may the Lord have mercy on your souls," Omotosho said.

Earlier during the trial, the prosecution said that the convicts on May 6, 2019, broke into a students private hostel at Aba Erinfun, Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti and robbed the occupants of valuables.

The prosecution counsel, Kunle-Shina Adeyemo, told the court that the convicts robbed occupants of the hostel including Stephen Ademiloye, Temitope Olokuntoye and Kolade Ajayi of their belongings.

The charge listed the items stolen to include phones, laptop computer, sandals, phone chargers and power banks valued at ₦186,000, as at the time of the robbery.

The charge also indicated that the convicts were armed with cutlass and wooden plank when the robbery was committed.

Adeyemo called one witness and tendered statements of the victims and phones among others as exhibits.

The offences, the prosecution said, contravened Sections 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. RII, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.