ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands Oyo doctor for murdering his patient

Damilare Famuyiwa

The doctor was said to have caused the death of his patient at the hospital he works in Ibadan.

He administered saline drugs to the patient without lawful justification [People’s Gazette]
He administered saline drugs to the patient without lawful justification [People’s Gazette]

Recommended articles

Magistrate A.T. Oyediji of an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, remanded Olaoluwa on Monday, March 11, 2024, for the murder of his patient, Adekunle Badmus.

Following his arraignment, Olaoluwa, from the Idi-Aro area of Ibadan, is facing one count of murder.

Magistrate Oyediji, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that Olaoluwa be remanded in the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan, pending legal advice from the office of the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, had earlier told the court that the defendant had, on Tuesday, February 20, at about 10:00am, at Mercy Clinic and Maternity, Idi-Aro, Ibadan, caused the death of 45-year-old Badmus unlawfully.

Olagunju said, “The defendant administered saline drugs to the patient without lawful justification.

“The offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

While Section 484 stipulates three years imprisonment for an offender, Section 319 prescribes a death sentence.

Olaoluwa was remanded a few weeks after a man who paraded himself as a medical doctor, Igwe Gift Okechukwu, was arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, organ trafficking, fraud, cybercrime, stealing, impersonation, cheating and identity theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okechukwu, who was described as a fake doctor, was arrested in Nasarawa State by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, after defrauding a point of sale (POS) operator in Owerri, Imo State.

The suspect was said to have tricked the POS owner to enter a code on her POS machine which she did, and she later noticed that all the money in her POS account was withdrawn, which amounted to the sum of ₦21 million, and all efforts to reach out to the suspect proved abortive.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate suspends Ningi for 3 months following his ₦3tn budget padding allegation

Senate suspends Ningi for 3 months following his ₦3tn budget padding allegation

Lawmakers ask Ningi to apologise over his claim on budget padding

Lawmakers ask Ningi to apologise over his claim on budget padding

Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in Nigeria, says Ophthalmologist

Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in Nigeria, says Ophthalmologist

NAFDAC, NSCDC collaborate to eliminate counterfeit products in North-west

NAFDAC, NSCDC collaborate to eliminate counterfeit products in North-west

Governor Namadi reduces work hours by 2 hours during Ramadan fast

Governor Namadi reduces work hours by 2 hours during Ramadan fast

Niger Gov explains why he renamed Minna Airport after Tinubu

Niger Gov explains why he renamed Minna Airport after Tinubu

Kaduna Electric says electricity workers' strike is unjustified

Kaduna Electric says electricity workers' strike is unjustified

Ogun Traffic Corps warns traders to stop selling on roads to curb gridlock

Ogun Traffic Corps warns traders to stop selling on roads to curb gridlock

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The well has served the community for years (Image used for illustrative purposes) [Benue Info-pedia]

Man and neighbour drown in public well while trying to rescue trapped son

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court [Daily Trust]

Ndifon, Anyanwu ordered to defend charges as court rejects no-case submission

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil bunkering sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death