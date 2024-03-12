Court remands Oyo doctor for murdering his patient

Magistrate A.T. Oyediji of an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, remanded Olaoluwa on Monday, March 11, 2024, for the murder of his patient, Adekunle Badmus.

Following his arraignment, Olaoluwa, from the Idi-Aro area of Ibadan, is facing one count of murder.

Magistrate Oyediji, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that Olaoluwa be remanded in the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan, pending legal advice from the office of the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, had earlier told the court that the defendant had, on Tuesday, February 20, at about 10:00am, at Mercy Clinic and Maternity, Idi-Aro, Ibadan, caused the death of 45-year-old Badmus unlawfully.

Olagunju said, “The defendant administered saline drugs to the patient without lawful justification.

“The offence is contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Sections 319 and 484 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

While Section 484 stipulates three years imprisonment for an offender, Section 319 prescribes a death sentence.

Olaoluwa was remanded a few weeks after a man who paraded himself as a medical doctor, Igwe Gift Okechukwu, was arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, organ trafficking, fraud, cybercrime, stealing, impersonation, cheating and identity theft.

Okechukwu, who was described as a fake doctor, was arrested in Nasarawa State by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, after defrauding a point of sale (POS) operator in Owerri, Imo State.