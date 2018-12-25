As a part of its commitment to spreading happiness particularly during this season of festivities and celebration, Coca Cola is springing surprises on unsuspecting consumers across Nigeria, gifting them with goodies for Christmas.

With Coca Cola’s Christmas Gifting, Coca Cola is placing smiles on the faces of random consumers in markets, malls and stores across the country, and adding to an overall joyful and feel good Christmas experience.

Coca Cola welcomes you to watch the attached video as unsuspecting consumers react to Coca Cola’s generous Christmas gifting.

Gbolahan Sanni, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria explains: “We are committed to inspiring and supporting intimate moments in the family with smiles and happiness, and this season presents an invaluable opportunity to spread a ‘Merry Christmas from Coca Cola to Nigerians Everywhere”

This is a featured post