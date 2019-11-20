Following a leaked sex tape of two former students of Babcock University, the management of the institution has reacted to the viral video.

The ex-students filmed themselves having sex in a place that appeared to be a hospital.

Reacting to the leaked video, the university in a statement by its director, communication and marketing, Joshua Suleiman on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, says the man in the video and his girlfriend are no longer students of the university.

Joshua says the “the boy was expelled from the school in February this year”, while his ‘girl friend’, was expelled after the video broke out some months ago.

The school’s spokesperson also says the lady in the video confessed that the incident took place in April at Saint Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta and not in the school premises.

The statement reads, “The video above referred is, unfortunately, a sad commentary on the moral decadence that has assailed our society at large, a manner of behaviour that is alien and antithetical to the value of our university. It is not worth a tinge of fascination, but a ground of great concern for all.

“The boy in the video was expelled from Babcock University in February this year after investigation and the due process proved that he was into certain grievous misconducts, the acts for which the university has zero-tolerance.

“His girlfriend in the same video, until the video broke out, a third-year student of accounting of this university. After due process, she was expelled from the university for violation of university rules and regulations.

“The place where the immoral act took place, according to her written statement, was at Saint Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the boy has been undergoing rehabilitation for different destructive addictions. According to the girl, the incident took place in April this year during school vacation when she visited the boy at the hospital. The act did not take place at Babcock University.

“Babcock University remains committed to the highest moral standards and would remain a standard-bearer for quality education in standard character, learning and in service to humanity. We are happy to be saddled with this challenge as an institution because it propels us to contribute to the greatness of this nation and the security of a bright future for our children.”

Babcock is a private christian university owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria.