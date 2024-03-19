Army troops thwart kidnap attempt, rescues 16 victims in Kaduna operation

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said troops had on Sunday responded to actionable intelligence at about 10:30 pm and swiftly tracked the insurgents who had earlier attacked the community in numbers and abducted some of the villagers as hostages.

He said the troops tenaciously pursued the insurgents, engaging them in a ferocious exchange of fire and consequently rescued 16 kidnapped victims.

According to him, the troops are still exploiting the bushes in continuation of the search and rescue operations to extricate other victims and baulk the nefarious activities of the insurgents.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for the successful rescue of the kidnap victims.