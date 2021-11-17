RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Another building has collapsed in Lagos

The building collapsed in the Badagry area of Lagos.

Building collapse in Badagry Lagos (Punch)
Another storey-building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.

The structure caved in at Flour Mills Estate in the Badagry area of Lagos on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service says the building was under construction.

Five persons have been rescued from the rubble at the time of reporting.

Several persons are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Director, Margaret Adeseye, says: “There has been a reported case of a storey building collapse at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station had rescued 5 (five) victims from the under-construction building while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims.

“The victims which are mainly construction workers, are however rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

“However, 4 (four) adult male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division and the community dwellers are complementing the efforts of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.”

The incident arrives 17 days after a 21-storey building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. 45 people died during the collapse.

The developer of the property, Femi Osibona, also died from the collapse.

This is the third reported building collapse in Lagos within a two-week span.

