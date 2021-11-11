RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State Government says two more bodies have been recovered, bringing to 45 the number of bodies from the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi.

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45. (Thenewwatcher)
Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45. (Thenewwatcher)

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

He said that operation at the site of the collapsed building had continued.

Omotoso also said that vehicular movement around the site had been smooth, following the reopening of the road.

According to him, the identification of bodies of the victims of the incident has continued at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

"So, far, 32 families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families.

ALSO READ: No plans yet to demolish 2 other buildings next to collapsed Ikoyi building

”A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice,” he said.

Omotoso said that contrary to speculations, no directive had been given for the demolition of the two high-rise buildings standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building an Ikoyi.

He said that the Panel of Inquiry instituted to establish issues surrounding the collapse of the building had continued to sit and an integrity test was yet to be conducted on the buildings.

The commissioner said that it was, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings would be demolished.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the high-rise block of luxury flats under construction at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, had collapsed on Nov. 1, 2021.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

Death toll from Ikoyi building collapse increases to 45

COVID-19: NCDC registers 65 new infections, 8 deaths on Wednesday

COVID-19: NCDC registers 65 new infections, 8 deaths on Wednesday

Troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists in Pulka

Troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists in Pulka

El-Rufai tweets from abroad amid ban, says 'conflating Twitter with freedom of speech is exaggeration'

El-Rufai tweets from abroad amid ban, says 'conflating Twitter with freedom of speech is exaggeration'

South-South Senators do not want Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi included in NDDC

South-South Senators do not want Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi included in NDDC

No plans yet to demolish 2 other buildings next to collapsed Ikoyi building

No plans yet to demolish 2 other buildings next to collapsed Ikoyi building

Secondus congratulates Soludo, commends INEC, others

Secondus congratulates Soludo, commends INEC, others

US congratulates Anambra residents, says election reflects their will

US congratulates Anambra residents, says election reflects their will

War Against Drug: Marwa wants fine option to be removed from NDLEA Act

War Against Drug: Marwa wants fine option to be removed from NDLEA Act

Trending

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Osinbajo says Nigeria's skit comedians are among the funniest in the world

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with skit makers at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse

42 bodies recovered as Sanwo-Olu releases names of more survivors of Ikoyi building collapse (Thenewwatcher)