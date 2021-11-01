RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The collapsed building is on Gerard Road.

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos
Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

A 21-Storey building has collapsed in upmarket Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.

Recommended articles

The collapsed structure is on Gerard Road, Ikoyi. Reports say the building was under construction.

Details are still sketchy.

It is unclear just how many persons are trapped under the rubble at the time of reporting.

Emergency services are also yet to mobilise to the scene at the time of reporting.

Television footage shows young men milling round the site.

We will file updates to this story in subsequent news items.

Building collapse is commonplace in densely populated Lagos.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

Why the e-Naira should be given a chance

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

1.5 million new voters complete PVC registration in 3 months

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Troops prevent kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

Reps decry siege on Justice Odili’s residence

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

U.S.-based Nigerians hold conversation on way forward for homeland

With 74 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 211,961

With 74 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 211,961

APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential- Former AGF

APC providing platform for youths to unlock potential- Former AGF

Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina

Former Agric Minister Sayyadi Ruma buried in Katsina

Trending

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]