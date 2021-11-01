21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

A 21-Storey building has collapsed in upmarket Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and most populous city.
The collapsed building is on Gerard Road.
The collapsed structure is on Gerard Road, Ikoyi. Reports say the building was under construction.
Details are still sketchy.
It is unclear just how many persons are trapped under the rubble at the time of reporting.
Emergency services are also yet to mobilise to the scene at the time of reporting.
Television footage shows young men milling round the site.
We will file updates to this story in subsequent news items.
Building collapse is commonplace in densely populated Lagos.
