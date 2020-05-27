Angry man reports Google to police for causing trouble between him and his wife

According to a recent Indian media report, R Chandrasekhar from the country’s Mayiladuthurai district is bent on taking the tech giant court and getting compensation from for ruining his relationship with his wife.

He blames Google Maps, particularly the app’s “Your Timeline” feature for making his wife question him about all the places he allegedly visits every time he goes out. Chandrasekhar claims that Google’s app routinely displays places he has never visited, and he has trouble explaining it to his wife, Odditycentral.com reports.

“For the last few months, my wife has been constantly scanning the ‘Your timeline’ feature on Google Maps and refuses to let me sleep, as she questions where I was,” R Chandrasekhar told The News Minute. “She is constantly thinking about this, is getting affected and affecting the rest of the family too.”

The news website reported the unhappy man as having visited a local police station on Thursday to file a complaint against Google’s parent company for creating mistrust between him and his wife, thus causing serious marital problems.

“I am unable to answer her questions. And my wife is not listening despite what family, relatives, our circle of friends and counselors are saying. Despite several talks, she is refusing to listen. She believes Google over anything else,” the Indian man reportedly wrote in his complaint.

“Google is causing strife in my family life. So I ask you to take action against Google and ensure justice for me. I also ask that Google give me compensation for causing so much strife.”

Although the police have not yet acted on Chandrasekhar’s complaint, one officer reportedly told The News Minute that the likeliest solution would be to call the married couple in for counseling rather than embarking on the complainant's option which probably seems inauspicious.

“We are considering calling the husband and wife and counselling them,” the officer said. “If that doesn’t work we will see what steps to take next.”