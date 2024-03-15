ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom woman plans own kidnap with boyfriend to scam her abroad aunt ₦4m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police commissioner assured that all the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

They also arrested 52 suspects for various crimes.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, told a news conference in Uyo on Friday that some of the crimes were murder, kidnap, armed robbery, child trafficking, cultism and fraud.

He said one of the kidnap “victims’’, a female from Nung Oku Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom actually arranged her own kidnap.

Thereafter, she demanded ₦4 million ransom but was arrested by the police.

A report was received on Monday from one Enobong Sampson that her sister had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding ₦4 million as ransom.

“As a result, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping squad of the Command embarked on an intense and intelligence-driven operation to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim.

“On Tuesday, however, the purported victim and her boyfriend were arrested at a hideout at Mbierebe Obio, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

“She confessed to having conspired with her boyfriend and three others to proclaim her kidnap to raise money from her aunty based outside the country,’’ Ayilara said.

He added that on Wednesday, police arrested a man at Uruting village in Okobo Local Government Area of the state for killing his 75-year-old father, using a machete.

The suspect claimed that his deceased father had sold all the parcels of land he had, including the one that he gave to him to build his house as the reason for his action, the police commissioner said.

Ayilara said also that on March 8, police arrested one man at Ayam village in Etinan Local Government Area of the state for being involved in the production of adulterated fruits drinks and fake products.

Also on March 8, police rescued and arrested a man who used Point of Sale (POS) machines to defraud innocent citizens and was to be set ablaze but for the arrival of police operatives.

Ayilara said most of the man’s victims had identified him and ₦350,000 cash was recovered from him at the time of arrest.

Ayilara assured the people of Akwa Ibom that he would work with stakeholders to set up strategies to address contemporary security challenges in the state.

“Let me assure Akwa Ibom people that the police will collaborate with stakeholders in harnessing available resources to ensure that the state continues to remain the most peaceful,’’ he said.

