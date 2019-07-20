Police operatives in Ekiti State have arraigned a 74-year-old man, Adejare Agboola, who allegedly defraud people using forged documents of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Interior, and Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Duri g his arraignment, Police Inspector, Johnson Okunade told the Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court that Agboola and others at large committed the offence on November 14, 2018, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Punch reports.

Okunade said, “The defendant and others at large, forged a document claiming to have originated from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and presented it to Ekiti State Government to assist and generate funds for the state, knowing that the document was fake.

“The defendant and others at large, on May 16, 2017, in Ado-Ekiti, also forged a document claiming that it originated from the Ekiti State House of Assembly and presented it to Ekiti State Government to assist and generate funds for the state, knowing that the document was fake.

“The defendant and others at large, sometime in September 2018 in Ado-Ekiti, forged a document claiming that it originated from the Federal Ministry of Interior and presented it to Ekiti State Government to assist and generate funds for the state, knowing that the document was fake.”

According to Punch, the Police Inspector also accused Agboola and others at large of having claimed to be members of the Disaster Rescue Support Agency, which they said was a registered organisation.

The prosecutor, however, urged the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

But Agboola pleaded not guilty to the charges as his counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, asked the court to grant him bail, promising that he would always be present in court anytime he’s needed.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.