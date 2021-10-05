7 ways to minimize risk in a Real Estate Investment in Lagos

1. Be conscious of Your Financial Assets

Real estate, like investment, cannot exist without cash. Realizing the extent to which your finances can go is a great way to get your real estate campaign off to a good start. As the process's live wire, key financial properties such as bank accounts, mutual funds, and digital currency typically determine the scope and cost of property investment.

Let’s me tell you this fact as a real estate expert, planning for unanticipated events and incidents helps to reduce the risk that comes with them. A recent example of this is the novel Covid-19 pandemic that shook the world and disrupted businesses.

2. Know the Right Time to Invest

Property investment is a stage-by-stage process, and knowing when to strike a deal can mean the difference between profit and loss. Capital is a critical financial factor in property investment, particularly in "opportunistic" acquisition and execution.

Most real estate investors have gotten it wrong when it comes to timing real estate development, and they mostly invest when it is at its most vulnerable. Early investment is associated with high profits, but it also carries a high risk. Property developers who trade in this manner typically hire the services of a professional law practitioner to deal with potential legal issues.

Investing later in life, on the other hand, is less risky and usually results in a sense of security. Nonetheless, investing at this stage yields less profit, even if the property's intended value is met.

Property investors who got it right on when to invest, how much to invest, and the estimated duration of the project reduced their chances of losing money while increasing their chances of profiting - which is the main positive expected outcome of any investment.

3. Choose a Strategic Location

The site or location is one of the most important factors to consider when investing in real estate. Getting it wrong can have a negative impact on the rate of growth of your property development and result in lower profits. Real estate in bustling, commercial cities is more profitable than that in relaxed, calm suburban settings and remote communities.

The law of demand and supply heavily influences the selection of a strategic location for real estate investment. Housing demand is typically highest in major cities and towns, which are typically on the receiving end of rural-urban migration. Surprisingly, many cities are home to expat communities, which could open up a profit opportunity for real estate investors who get their location right.

Investing in more relaxed, less commercial towns and communities, on the other hand, is a direct invitation to risk. Profits are less likely to flow in the long run in these areas due to limited cash flows and a high rate of emigration. Given the importance of ease of doing business in attracting investment, experts advise property investors to focus on larger cities with economic significance. This is because they are home to the majority of white-collar jobs, middle and upper-class citizens, expat communities, a diverse economy, capital markets, and growing businesses.

4. Look Beyond your Location and Study Other Real Estate Markets

Most real estate investors are unwilling to invest in property in other distant cities for reasons that vary from person to person. This may be associated with apprehension about incurring financial losses in both the short and long term, as well as insecurity, but the bigger picture shows that evaluating other cities is one way to reduce risk. Because the real estate market is dynamic, staying up to date on market news and events is essential. It doesn't take long for a strategic location today to lose value on real estate investment tomorrow, and once that happens, losses become the most likely outcome.

While focusing on economic hubs is profitable and encouraged, evaluating other cities for property investment is like looking at the positive side of a two-sided coin. It's more likely that you'll discover opportunities in areas far from your comfort zone than in cities and towns close to your home. This has worked for many novice property investors, and giving it a shot is one way to reduce risk in real estate investment.

5. Review the Various Real Estate Market Assets

There are various types of real estate assets, and each one comes with its own set of risks. Commercial, cooperative, and residential estate assets are the three main types. Because it has a large market, the commercial sector is normally not risky. Predicting the annual yield in the cooperative market is difficult, whereas the commercial sector is mostly protected and secured, ensuring investors of high annual rental yields.

6. Invest on Property with the Right Useful Attributes

Choosing the right property with basic functional characteristics lowers the significant risk associated with real estate investment.

In this case, attributes refer to the property's design and layout, planning, building quality, tools and equipment used during construction, and available amenities. Though these factors may not have an immediate impact on estate development, they do have long-term consequences.

7. Don't Forsake Micro-market Movement

The movement and climax of real estate investment are influenced by a number of factors. One of these factors is the micro-market, which includes a variety of factors such as proximity to a school, a market, a major road, stadiums, sports complexes, and other structures of significant economic importance. These areas receive a large number of immigrants, which is one of the reasons for their high housing demand. Securing a property investment in such a location is more likely to be profitable and is strongly advised by real estate professionals.

Conclusion

Property investment is a wise choice of financial asset when all factors are positive. However, the risk involved in the business has turned off many prospective investors and resulted in losses for several industry players who, for the most part, did not have a plan in place to mitigate them. The seven effective ways to reduce risk in property investment, as explained in this article, if properly implemented, will lead to increased profit.

