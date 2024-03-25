65-year-old man caught with Indian hemp in 2-litre engine oil gallon in Osun
The suspect was arrested along the Ibadan-Iwo expressway by men of the command while on operational duties.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement to newsmen by Charles Odigie, the command’s spokesperson, on Monday in Osogbo. Odigie said that the suspect was arrested along the Ibadan -Iwo expressway by men of the command while on operational duties.
He explained that the suspect was in possession of some dried substance suspected to be hemp, stored inside a two-litre gallon of engine oil. He added that the substance weighed about 1.550 kg.
According to him, the suspect is an ex-convict, who was convicted for the same offence in 2019 and was incarcerated in a correctional facility for three years.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng