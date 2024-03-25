ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

65-year-old man caught with Indian hemp in 2-litre engine oil gallon in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect was arrested along the Ibadan-Iwo expressway by men of the command while on operational duties.

65-year-old man caught with Indian hemp in 2-litre engine oil gallon
65-year-old man caught with Indian hemp in 2-litre engine oil gallon

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement to newsmen by Charles Odigie, the command’s spokesperson, on Monday in Osogbo. Odigie said that the suspect was arrested along the Ibadan -Iwo expressway by men of the command while on operational duties.

He explained that the suspect was in possession of some dried substance suspected to be hemp, stored inside a two-litre gallon of engine oil. He added that the substance weighed about 1.550 kg.

According to him, the suspect is an ex-convict, who was convicted for the same offence in 2019 and was incarcerated in a correctional facility for three years.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Senegal awaits official election results as 44-yr-old Bassirou Faye takes early lead

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Enthronement process of new Olubadan begins on Tuesday

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Israel agrees to US terms for exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Thunderstorms will visit some Nigerian states this week

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

Gov Zulum appoints 168 assistants, 104 board members for State's progress

Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

Deputy Governor Hamzat says Lagos Govt prioritises Lagosians' interests

He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

SSANU ends 7-day strike to allow Govt address 4 month withheld salaries

SSANU ends 7-day strike to allow Govt address 4 month withheld salaries

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Gumi not involved in safe rescue of abducted pupils  —  Gov Sani

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suicide bomber fails in Borno State [The Guardian Nigeria]

Suicide bomber fails in Borno State

Herder rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy

60 year-old man rapes 14-year-old daughter, forces her to abort pregnancy

Carpenter admits stealing 57 ceiling fans, bags 17 months jail term [Shutterstock]

Carpenter admits stealing 57 ceiling fans from school, bags 17 months jail term

Madonna University Chancellor, Emmanuel Edeh [The Guardian]

Only our students graduate as virgins - Madonna University Chancellor