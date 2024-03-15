ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 women, 2 babies held for 2 months, rescued by Army troops in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victims were promptly handed over to the relevant authorities for the necessary procedures, to reunite them with their respective families.

5 women, 2 babies held for 2 months, rescued by Army troops in Zamfara
5 women, 2 babies held for 2 months, rescued by Army troops in Zamfara

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday.by the Information Officer to the Operation, Lt. Suleiman Omale.

“Troops in a daring operation, successfully stormed Kuyambana forest in Zamfara state and succeeded in rescuing five women two babies.

“They were kidnapped in January 2024 from Marange village in Kagara Local Government Area of Niger State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The victims, who endured months of captivity, were liberated following the relentless offensive operations carried out by the vigilant troops in the Kuyambana area.

“The successful rescue operation came as a result of the unwavering pressure exerted on the bandits by the troops, leading to the victims’ escape from the terrorists’ enclaves”, Omale said.

He added that the victims underwent debriefing sessions and were promptly handed over to the relevant authorities for the necessary procedures to reunite them with their respective families.

“The General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj. Gen. Godwin Matkut lauded professionalism exhibited by the troops during the rescue operation.

“Matkut urged them to maintain the momentum until all nefarious elements are eradicated, ensuring the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region”, Omale added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Gov Eno congratulates Atang on appointment as FCT Head of Civil Service

Gov Eno congratulates Atang on appointment as FCT Head of Civil Service

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Politics is over, its time for governance - Tinubu urges State governors

Politics is over, its time for governance - Tinubu urges State governors

Lagos PDP backs Jandor as party leader, dismisses calls for apology

Lagos PDP backs Jandor as party leader, dismisses calls for apology

Telcos assure users of ongoing repairs, apologise for service outage

Telcos assure users of ongoing repairs, apologise for service outage

First Lady says lawmakers should enforce tougher penalties for kidnappers

First Lady says lawmakers should enforce tougher penalties for kidnappers

FG needs $1.1 billion reinvestment for ports concession renewal - Oyetola

FG needs $1.1 billion reinvestment for ports concession renewal - Oyetola

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

2 years after ascending throne, Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 81

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos mother attempted to end her baby’s life using Sniper over convulsions

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion [BBC]

Ogun Police confirm 9 injured in gas explosion

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company (The Will Nigeria)

Fire destroys 2 substation transformers at Kano Transmission Company

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is on trial [Channels]

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted