5 docked over alleged possession of firearms, drug deal, inducement in Lagos

The defendants are: Esther Newman, a.k.a. Candy, Miracle Obiekezie, Oyetunde Olamide, Esther Akere and Okey Okebalam.

They are charged with counts bordering on conspiracy, inducement to police to restrain arrest, dealing in drugs, and possession of live ammunition and AK-47 firearms.

They appeared before Justice Ibrahim Kala, on a five-count charge preferred against them by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Mr Julio Hodonu appeared for the prosecution, while I.O Antia, appeared for the fourth and fifth defendants.

Meanwhile, the first to third defendants had no counsel.

The prosecutor applied for the charge to be read to the defendants and they all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in custody and sought a trial date, adding that the proof of evidence is before the court.

In response, counsel to fourth and fifth defendants, informed the court of a bail application on behalf of the fourth and fifth defendants while the prosecution confirmed receipt of the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defence urged the court to grant the defendants bail on liberal terms.

The prosecution did not oppose bail.

In his ruling, the court granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum.

The judge ruled that one of the sureties must have landed property within the court’s jurisdiction and the other a grade-level 16 officer.

He ordered that the documents of the property must be verified by the prosecution with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court ordered the fourth and fifth defendants to be remanded until the perfection of their bail.

However, the first to third defendants who are not on bail are to be remanded in custody till the next adjourned date for trial.

He adjourned the trial until March 20.

The defendants were alleged to have conspired to commit the offence with others at large on Feb. 6, 2024, at the Ilogbo Elegba area of Lagos

They were accused of trying to induce police officers with the sum of four million naira, including a 32-inch LG television valued at N225,000, and a refrigerator worth N150,000, all with the intent to evade arrest and prosecution for drug-related offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants were also accused of unlawfully buying, selling, and exposing for sale, sachets of 0.15 g of Methamphetamine (ice) Psychoactive stimulant and 60mls of Tetrahydrocannabinol Marijuana drugs.

They were said to have in their possessions two rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ammunition being ammunition of Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-47) for which they could not give a satisfactory account.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 428(d) and 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004.

It also contravenes the provisions of section 13 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, Law of the Federation.