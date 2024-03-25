4 women die while struggling to receive money from philanthropist in Bauchi

The Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident, on Sunday in Bauchi. He said the incident occurred on Sunday at the AYM Shafa Holdings Office when hundreds of people gathered to collect alms from a philanthropist, Alhaji Yakubu Maishanu.

He said the command received a distress call from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), about the victims being rushed to the facility for medical attention.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa directed urgent action and mobilised personnel to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Police operative joined the rescue operation, and cordoned off the area to prevent further casualties while the exercise was stopped,” he said.

Wakil said that four females had been confirmed dead by a medical doctor while others were receiving treatment at the hospital.