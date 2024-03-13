30-year-old Imo man commits suicide for unknown reason

The 30-year-old identified as Nerus Elemamba was found lifeless in his room in the late hours of Monday, March 11, 2024.

Elemamba’s body was found dangling in his bedroom after he participated in the day’s village manual labour earlier carried out by his peers.

According to a source, the deceased, who studied Architecture in school, didn’t show any signs of depression.

The source said, “The young man, Nerus, is from Umuohii Village in Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise Imo State. He took his own life yesterday evening (Monday).

“The reason for his action is unknown to anybody.

“He is a graduate of Architecture from the Federal Polytechnic in Nekede. Until yesterday morning (Monday), he was very healthy and participated in the village youth manual labour.

“Later that same Monday evening, his body was found hanging in his bedroom.”

Another source, who also did not want to mention his name, disclosed that the deceased didn’t leave any suicide notes.

The source added, “Nerus Chinaechenwa Elemamba, the second son of late Cajethan Elemamba, was yesterday evening found dead, having hanged himself in his own room.

“Nerus participated in the youth manual labor work yesterday morning (Monday) looking very healthy before the unfortunate scenario occurred.”

The youth leader of the village, Iheukwumere Ibeh, who also spoke on the incident, said that the villagers were shocked by the development.

He revealed that the victim had been buried after the necessary cultural rituals had been successfully carried out.

The youth leader said, “This is shocking. Nobody knows the reason for his action. He didn’t leave any note behind. He was not married. He is between 30 and 31 years of age. He was not taken to a mortuary. He is being buried as we speak. This is after the required cultural rituals to appease the land have been carried out.”

