25-year-old bar manager in Lagos allegedly steals employer's ₦630k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The company’s account was audited and it was discovered that the money was missing.

The defendant, a bar manager, who resides at 30, Adepeju Adewale St., Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for stealing at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozunnu told the court that the offence was committed between January 2024 and February 2024 at Keyspice Bar and Restaurant, Meiran, Lagos. The prosecutor said when the company’s account was audited, it was discovered that ₦630,000 was missing.

The prosecutor said the defendant who was the one in charge couldn’t give a satisfactory account of the missing money. The offence according to the prosecutor contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, F. D Hughes, granted the defendant bail of ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum. Hughes adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.

