25-year-old bar manager in Lagos allegedly steals employer's ₦630k

The defendant, a bar manager, who resides at 30, Adepeju Adewale St., Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for stealing at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozunnu told the court that the offence was committed between January 2024 and February 2024 at Keyspice Bar and Restaurant, Meiran, Lagos. The prosecutor said when the company’s account was audited, it was discovered that ₦630,000 was missing.

The prosecutor said the defendant who was the one in charge couldn’t give a satisfactory account of the missing money. The offence according to the prosecutor contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

