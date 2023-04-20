2 men sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for stealing cow

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, had pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Magistrate, O.O. Odumosu, held that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts were guilty of the offences.

She, thereafter, sentenced the duo to two years imprisonment each, with an option of N10,000 fine each upon restitution of the value of the cow.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on March 28 at about 7:20 p.m. at Impala area of Abeokuta.

“The convicts conspired between themselves and stole a live cow worth N277,000, property of one Mr Adeyemo Sulaiman.

“They stole the cow while coming from a farm and hid it for two days before killing it.

“After they had secretly killed the cow, they both shared the meat and packed it in two sacks.

“While the complainant was still on the search for his cow, he met the defendants along the road leading to the farm, became suspicious of the content of the sacks and accosted them.

“He later lodged a complaint with the police, which led to the arrest of the defendants.

“Upon arrest, they confessed to stealing the cow and sharing the meat,” he said.