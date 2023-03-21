ADVERTISEMENT
2 cattle rearers docked for allegedly violating open grazing law in Makurdi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two cattle rearers were on Tuesday docked in a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly violating the open grazing law in Benue.

Cattle [file photo]
Cattle [file photo]

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Daudu Division to the State CID, Makurdi through a letter dated March 14, 2023.

He said that Capt David Lanshima attached to the ”Operation Whirl Stroke” in Guma Local Government Area of Benue and his team arrested the defendants on March 11.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 19(2) of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue, 2017.

The efendants pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution informed the court that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Chief Magistrate Roseline Iyorshe admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each and a surety each in the same amount.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until April 20 for further mention.

