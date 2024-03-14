ADVERTISEMENT
17-year-old Lagos apprentice accused of stealing ₦100k dies by suicide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The boy was said to have taken some money and went out, while his master later called to inform his sister of the ₦100,000 stolen by her brother in his shop.

17-year-old apprentice boy allegedly commits suicide after theft accusation [Daily Post Nigeria]
The Police spokesperson in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. Hundeyin said that one Cynthia, said to be a sister to the boy, reported the case to Elemoro Police Division on Wednesday at about 7:50 am.

He said the woman reported that her brother, Ojibe Chibueze, came back from work on Tuesday at about 8:00 pm. The woman said that her brother took some money and went out, stressing that his master later called to inform her of the ₦100,000 stolen by her brother in his shop.

The woman further said that her brother did not return home till she received a phone call from her neighbour, who informed her of seeing the brother’s dead body lying at Abijo Bus Stop, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki,Lagos.

She said she rushed to the scene and met her brother’s lifeless body with a plastic of sniper beside him, which she presumed that he drank to death.

“On the receipt of the report, detectives immediately moved to the scene and found the dead body with foam gushing out of his mouth and nostrils.

“The can of sniper has been recovered as exhibit. The corpse has been removed and deposited at Epe General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation,” Hundeyin said.

He said that investigation into the case was ongoing.

