RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

15 children rescued in Rivers as police raid baby factory

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following their rescue, the children recounted their experiences in the hands of Maureen Wechinwu, 44, who trafficked them.

Rivers police rescue children
Rivers police rescue children

At least, 15 kidnapped children have been rescued from a fake Reverend Sister in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Read Also

According to Friday Eboka, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the kidnapped victims were abducted by one Maureen Wechinwu in different parts of the country.

Revealing how the children were rescued from the 44-year-old fake reverend sister, Eboka stated that “operator restore peace personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“A lady who claimed to be Rev. Sister Maureen Wechinwu was arrested. 15 children ranging from seven to nine years were rescued, case transferred to CP Monitoring Unit for discrete investigation

“It took us over 24 hours before we could extract any information from the children. Some of them who could talk recounted their experiences with the woman.

“One of them known as Prosper Godwin informed us that on October 31, 2020, he was abducted at Ikpazasia market in Bayelsa State, together with two others whom he did not know their whereabouts and was taken to the suspects.”

The police chief added that Godwin was later sold to a woman in Lagos, but on getting to Lagos, the buyer realized that he was too smart and returned him to the seller.

The other rescued victims were identified as -Queen Harry, Miracle John Ohiri, Favour Edeze, Emeka Edeze, and Chimele Obinna.

Eboka further said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Trending

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

A hunter

Hunters arrest killers of filling station manager, hands them over to police

The-club-owner-and-21-others-arrested-by-EFCC (PremiumTimes)

EFCC arrests club owner, 21 others in Ibadan

Man shoots brother to death

Man shoots brother to death during argument on N1,500 electricity bill