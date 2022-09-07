15 children rescued in Rivers as police raid baby factory

According to Friday Eboka, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, the kidnapped victims were abducted by one Maureen Wechinwu in different parts of the country.

Revealing how the children were rescued from the 44-year-old fake reverend sister, Eboka stated that “operator restore peace personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“A lady who claimed to be Rev. Sister Maureen Wechinwu was arrested. 15 children ranging from seven to nine years were rescued, case transferred to CP Monitoring Unit for discrete investigation

“It took us over 24 hours before we could extract any information from the children. Some of them who could talk recounted their experiences with the woman.

“One of them known as Prosper Godwin informed us that on October 31, 2020, he was abducted at Ikpazasia market in Bayelsa State, together with two others whom he did not know their whereabouts and was taken to the suspects.”

The police chief added that Godwin was later sold to a woman in Lagos, but on getting to Lagos, the buyer realized that he was too smart and returned him to the seller.

The other rescued victims were identified as -Queen Harry, Miracle John Ohiri, Favour Edeze, Emeka Edeze, and Chimele Obinna.