ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

14 LASTMA officers found guilty of extorting money from motorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LASTMA GM advised LASTMA officers to live above board and operate within the ambit of the law.

14 LASTMA officers found guilty of extorting money from motorists
14 LASTMA officers found guilty of extorting money from motorists

Recommended articles

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said that since his assumption of office on November 20, 2023, a total of 18 officers had faced the authority’s personnel management board over misconduct, and 14 were found guilty.

According to Bakare-Oki, punishments have been meted out to the erring officers. He said that the punishments ranged from dismissal and reduction in rank to voluntary retirement and issuance of warning letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are stipulated rules, and we have our code of conduct.

“The modus operandi is that any of our men found wanting either in terms of extortion or any other form of illicit act will be given a query.

“After the query, the officer or personnel will be slated for personnel management board’s discipline,” he said.

On payment of fines with cash by motorists, the LASTMA general manager said that it was not allowed. He said that every payment must be made into Lagos State Government’s account through a bank.

“If there is any official that extorts money in the guise of bank network issues, the official should be reported to LASTMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He or she will face appropriate sanctions,” he stated.

He advised LASTMA officers to live above board and operate within the ambit of the law, the LASTMA code of conduct and all stipulated rules and regulations.

“We are laying emphasis on training and retraining of our men so that we can achieve better service delivery to Lagosians,” he added.

He equally urged motorists to obey all traffic laws, rules and regulations especially the 2018 Reform Transport Sector Law of Lagos State.

“They should always be patient and prioritise safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lives and interests of other road users are equally important".

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

16 victims kidnapped in Katsina rescued after 46 days in captivity

You can go to prison for 7 years in Nigeria for using underage housemaids

You can go to prison for 7 years in Nigeria for using underage housemaids

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Peter Obi explains why he joined Muslims to break fast in Abuja mosque

Plateau commission demands justice for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Plateau commission demands justice for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is on trial [Channels]

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free [GlobalTimes]

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free

Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care

My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court