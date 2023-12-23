ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara lawmaker laments incessant bandits’ attacks on constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker said the attacks led to the killing of innocent citizens in the affected communities.

Keta, who represents Tsafe West Constituency said this on Saturday while speaking to newsmen in Gusau.

He condemned the recent attacks on Danjibga, Keta, Dangulbin-Kwaren Ganuwa, and Kwalfada communities under his constituency by bandits.

The lawmaker, who doubled as the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Culture, said that the attacks led to the killing of innocent citizens in the affected communities.

“I am using this medium to condole and sympathise with the people of the affected communities, especially the families of the deceased.

“I pray to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” Keta said.

He commended Governor Dauda Lawal over the recent recruitment of 4,200 Community Protection Guards to complement the efforts of the security agencies in fighting banditry in the state.

Zamfara lawmaker laments incessant bandits' attacks on constituents

