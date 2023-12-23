Zamfara lawmaker laments incessant bandits’ attacks on constituents

Keta, who represents Tsafe West Constituency said this on Saturday while speaking to newsmen in Gusau.

He condemned the recent attacks on Danjibga, Keta, Dangulbin-Kwaren Ganuwa, and Kwalfada communities under his constituency by bandits.

The lawmaker, who doubled as the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Culture, said that the attacks led to the killing of innocent citizens in the affected communities.

“I am using this medium to condole and sympathise with the people of the affected communities, especially the families of the deceased.

“I pray to Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” Keta said.