The State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lawal Liman disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of Ramadan Tafsir at Gabdon Kaura Mosques in Kaura/Namoda town, Kaura/Namoda Local Government Area (LGA).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Liman is the Chairman of the State Projects Monitoring and 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari Administration committees.

He said over 140 Jumu’at Mosques built by the state government through the state’s Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs have been completed successfully, in towns and villages across the 14 LGAs.

According to him, all of the Mosques are identified and ready for inauguration by the state government.

“You know, the APC Administration under the leadership of Gov. Yari since inception had embarked on projects execution across the state.

“Out of the multi-billion naira projects executed between and 2017 and 2018 we have over 140 Jumu’at Mosques spread across the state.

“This is to tell you Zamfara government’s commitment in promoting the activities of Islam,” he said.

He urged people of the state to use the Ramadan period to pray for Allah’s interventions to end banditry challenges facing the state.

Liman thanked the state government for providing Ramadan welfare to 40,000 orphans in the state, saying that the support would help in reducing the poverty and improve the welfare of the people of the state.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Tafsir Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Bulaman-Kaura, urged Muslims to use Ramadan period to seek Allah’s blessings.

Bulaman-Kaura, who is the Special Adviser in Deputy Governor’s Office, said that Ramadan is a holy period where Allah accept prayers faster than any other time.

“We should, therefore, use this holy period to pray to Allah to solve our various challenges."

An Islamic Scholar, Malam Hassan Hussain, who delivered the Tafsir Sermon, urged Muslims to increase their worship of Allah so as to secure his forgiveness and mercy.

“You all know, in the holy month of Ramadan the almighty Allah accepted repentance more than any other time, we should use this period to seek forgiveness from Allah on our sins.

“We should also use this period to pray to Allah to guide our leaders right in fighting the bedeviling security challenges facing the state,” Hussain said.