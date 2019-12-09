The command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ujah, gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Monday.

According to Ujah, the ban on the use of firecrackers was still in force, stressing that officers and men of the command would arrest and prosecute those contravening the order.

“We know that some people are still selling and buying knock-outs in spite of the ban on it in the state but we would ensure that such people are arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Ujah said the sounds of the devices were similar to the sounds of gunshots, adding that such sounds could unduly cause tension in the metropolis.

He appealed to members of the public to heed to the warning and report the indiscriminate use of the firecrackers to the security agents nearest to them.

Reacting to the warning, Mr James Oridupa, a resident of Jos,described it as “timely” ,saying every night since Dec.1, the sound of firecrackers had ceaselessly pervaded his neighbourhood.

According to Oridupa, the youths in the area were in the habit of striking the devices.