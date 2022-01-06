RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Buhari says education doesn't make anyone entitled to government help.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian youths not to expect automatic benefits from the government just because they're educated.

Recommended articles

The 79-year-old said in an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 that he wants young Nigerians to go to school and earn degrees.

But he emphasised that education is not just a pathway to material things, or to be entitled to government help.

He said, "You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated one, even in identifying personal problem.

"So, education is not just meant to hang on to government to give you job or what the colonials indoctrinated us on - to have a car, house, and to start work at 8 o'clock and close at 2 o'clock. No."

Buhari has had a tense relationship with young Nigerians since he was inaugurated in 2015, and is sure to stir some more discontent with his latest comments.

His own academic credentials have been disputed for many years, and subject to controversy that he's repeatedly tried to clear without success in the court of public opinion.

He kept insisting during Wednesday's interview that the best way to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty is for many, especially youths, to start farming, a common position he's taken since he became president.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Gov. Buni mourns Yobe student who died in car accident in India

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

Young educated Nigerians should not expect jobs from government - Buhari

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

President Buhari drops Ararume as NNPC board chairman

'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

'If I have a favourite for 2023, I'll keep it secret' - Buhari

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Buhari says there’s possibility of political solution in Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Buhari says 2023 election is not his problem

Buhari says 2023 election is not his problem

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

IPOB promises to showcase achievements on Biafra struggle soon

IPOB promises to showcase achievements on Biafra struggle soon

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge