In a circular issued on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Deborah Ogunmola, the state Head of Service said the governor asked civil servants from levels 1 to 10 to return to work.

Ogunmola also urged the returning workers to obey the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s protocols on the use of face masks, social distancing, and good hygiene practices.

The statement reads in part, “All MDAs are to ensure they provide facilities for hand washing and sanitisers at the entrance of their offices. All officers are to ensure they maintain a healthy lifestyle and adhere to all the guidelines of NCDC to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Of all the 35 states where coronavirus have been recorded, Kogi state has the least cases. So far, the state has recorded only three cases of the pandemic.