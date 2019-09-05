Following the reprisal attacks on South Africa owned malls, Shoprite in Lagos on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, due to the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Lagos Police Command said 83 persons have been arraigned over the looting of the mall.

According to Punch, the suspects, who were arraigned at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court at Yaba on Thursday, September 5, 2019, were charged with six counts bordering on conspiracy, riotous assembly, arson, stealing, malicious damage, unlawful destruction of property and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

The Police reportedly told the court that the defendants attacked the Shoprite Malls at Surulere and Sangotedo and allegedly stole and damaged properties estimated at N500m, Punch reports.

Recall that a Nigerian mob laid siege on an outlet of Shoprite located inside Circle Mall in the Jakande area of Lagos State.

Shoprite staff, customers as well as others in the mall were thrown into a state of panic when a group started disruptive activities, knocking items off shelves.

Another group of protesters demonstrated peacefully at Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja, which also houses a Shoprite outlet.