Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

World AIDS Day: NGO urges FG to increase female condom circulation

World AIDS Day: NGO urges FG to increase female condom circulation

The Founder of the organisation, Anneozeng Ogozi, made the call at a free HIV screening conducted by the group in Kuchi- Bana village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

  • Published:
play World AIDS Day: NGO urges FG to increase female condom circulation

An Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation, has urged the Federal Government to increase the number of female condoms in circulation in the country.

The Founder of the organisation, Anneozeng Ogozi, made the call at a free HIV screening conducted by the group in Kuchi- Bana village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

Ogozi said that during most AIDS outreach only male condoms were distributed to residents.

I feel it will only be fair if female condoms can be made available during HIV sensitisation and screening.

“We realised that most women are not even aware of the existence of the female condom.

“Today we heard a lot of women complain that they are scared of their partners bursting the condoms, but they believe with the female condom they will have better control of their lives, ” she said.

Ogozi urged the health sector in the country to create better awareness for women on the use of the condom.

The women need to know how to wear the female condom and need to have adequate knowledge of the importance of safe sex.

“From today’s outreach, we realised that a lot of women in these satellite areas are ignorant of the use of contraceptives,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as...bullet
2 Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his...bullet
3 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet

Related Articles

APO Government welcomes R500 Million investment in the East London Development Zone
Why is paternity fraud high in Nigeria? The answer to this is complex
Lifestyle 10 little things you're doing that are negatively affecting your fertility
Here's how to use a finger condom
Ask Sarah I have an undersized penis, how can I still satisfy my female partner
Ask Sarah How can I get my wife to have sex daily?
Ask Sarah My boyfriend doesn’t want to use a condom
In Australia After years of debate government scraps 'tampon tax'
Sweet Boys Association Falz's creation; the origin, the truth and the evolution as a tool for social media 'gender wars'

Local

NSCDC arrest 34, secure conviction of 9 rapists in Gombe
NSCDC arrests 5 hawkers of SIM cards
Boko Haram deserves no pardon but death
Fasehun’s death: We’re devastated – Son
Jimi Agbaje vows PDP will take over Lagos in 2019
Agbaje mourns OPC Founder, Fasehun
Buhari cancels private visit to Daura to show respect to victims of Boko Haram attacks
FG to compensate farmers affected by flooding
X
Advertisement