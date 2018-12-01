World AIDS Day: NGO urges FG to increase female condom circulation

news

An Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation, has urged the Federal Government to increase the number of female condoms in circulation in the country.

The Founder of the organisation, Anneozeng Ogozi, made the call at a free HIV screening conducted by the group in Kuchi- Bana village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

Ogozi said that during most AIDS outreach only male condoms were distributed to residents.

“I feel it will only be fair if female condoms can be made available during HIV sensitisation and screening.

“We realised that most women are not even aware of the existence of the female condom.

“Today we heard a lot of women complain that they are scared of their partners bursting the condoms, but they believe with the female condom they will have better control of their lives, ” she said.

Ogozi urged the health sector in the country to create better awareness for women on the use of the condom.

“The women need to know how to wear the female condom and need to have adequate knowledge of the importance of safe sex.

“From today’s outreach, we realised that a lot of women in these satellite areas are ignorant of the use of contraceptives,” she said.