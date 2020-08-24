The total of deaths recorded as a result of coronavirus in Nigeria has surpassed 1000.

In the daily updates by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday, August 23, 2020, 322 more cases were confirmed with five more deaths.

The five new deaths bring the total of coronavirus fatality in the country to 1002.

However, out of the 322 new cases, 130 were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

The second-highest number of cases were detected in Bauchi state with 36 cases, while Abuja recorded 25 more cases.

In Edo state, 17 new cases were recorded, while Bayelsa, Ogun and Oyo all recorded 14 cases each.

13 cases were recorded in Anambra, 12 in Kaduna, 11 in Ondo, 10 in Abia, 6 in Osun, 5 each in Plateau and Kwara, 4 in Kano, 3 in Ebonyi, 2 in Sokoto and 1 in Borno.

The total of confirmed cases now stands at 52, 227, while discharged cases inch closer to 39,000, after the release of 178 patients, who have recovered from the virus from treatment centres on Sunday.