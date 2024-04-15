Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

Wike handed over the motorcycles to the six Area Councils of the FCT and security agencies in Abuja on Monday. The minister explained that each of the six area councils would get 10 motorcycles each, while the Nigeria Police would receive 30.

He added that the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, would get five each. He explained that the motorcycles would be used specifically in hard-to-reach areas in rural communities.

“Remember that the security agencies requested special motorcycles for use, particularly in the rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not enough, but we will continue to provide more.

“For vehicles, we believe that in the next two weeks they will be ready to be given out to the security agencies,” he said.

Wike explained that the gesture was in line with the promise to the residents of Abuja and the area councils, that security would be prioritised in President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“Anything we can do to protect lives and properties; we are going to do it,” he stated.

The minister cautioned the security agencies against misuse of the motorcycles, adding: “I don’t want to hear stories tomorrow that the motorcycles are nowhere to be found. I don’t want to hear such stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please utilise the motorcycles to fight crime in the areas you have identified.

“Ordinarily, the chairmen of the area councils ought to handle this, but this is our support to them,” he added.

He urged councils’ chairmen to ensure that the motorcycles were given out to the vigilante groups, adding that the FCT Administration would provide the needed logistics to those that would use them.

He also warned against commercialisation of the motorcycles, stressing that he didn’t want to see them in the city. Wike, who threatened to take back the motorcycles if any of them was found in the city, said they should be used in rural areas to penetrate difficult terrains.

He assured Abuja residents that the FCTA would not relent until those who said, “We will not sleep, also do not sleep”. Responding on behalf of the council’s chairmen, Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, thanked the minister for the support and promised to put the motorcycles to good use.

ADVERTISEMENT