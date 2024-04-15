ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike stated that the motorcycles would be used specifically in hard-to-reach areas in rural communities.

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach rural areas [NAN]
Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach rural areas [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike handed over the motorcycles to the six Area Councils of the FCT and security agencies in Abuja on Monday. The minister explained that each of the six area councils would get 10 motorcycles each, while the Nigeria Police would receive 30.

He added that the Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, would get five each. He explained that the motorcycles would be used specifically in hard-to-reach areas in rural communities.

“Remember that the security agencies requested special motorcycles for use, particularly in the rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not enough, but we will continue to provide more.

“For vehicles, we believe that in the next two weeks they will be ready to be given out to the security agencies,” he said.

Wike explained that the gesture was in line with the promise to the residents of Abuja and the area councils, that security would be prioritised in President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“Anything we can do to protect lives and properties; we are going to do it,” he stated.

The minister cautioned the security agencies against misuse of the motorcycles, adding: “I don’t want to hear stories tomorrow that the motorcycles are nowhere to be found. I don’t want to hear such stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please utilise the motorcycles to fight crime in the areas you have identified.

“Ordinarily, the chairmen of the area councils ought to handle this, but this is our support to them,” he added.

He urged councils’ chairmen to ensure that the motorcycles were given out to the vigilante groups, adding that the FCT Administration would provide the needed logistics to those that would use them.

He also warned against commercialisation of the motorcycles, stressing that he didn’t want to see them in the city. Wike, who threatened to take back the motorcycles if any of them was found in the city, said they should be used in rural areas to penetrate difficult terrains.

He assured Abuja residents that the FCTA would not relent until those who said, “We will not sleep, also do not sleep”. Responding on behalf of the council’s chairmen, Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, thanked the minister for the support and promised to put the motorcycles to good use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bennet Igwe, assured the minister that the motorcycles would be distributed to police posts in rural areas. On his part, the Commandant General, Vigilance Group of Nigeria, retired Navy Capt. Umar Bakori said that the motorcycles would significantly enhance security patrol in rural communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

The Ounje Eko scheme was launched by the Lagos State Govt to as a food palliative scheme for Lagosians.

Over 80k people benefitted from Lagos discounted food market in Surulere - Market leader

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [Twitter:@edu_betta]

EFCC recovers ₦30bn in Betta Edu’s case, investigates over 50 bank accounts

The protesters say those who deliberately built on the existing RoW should be the ones having problems.

Lagos residents protest planned demolition of their properties for coastal road project