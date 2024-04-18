Widow demands justice from Sanwo-Olu, 1 year after husband's murder

Salami made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Ikeja. The conference was organised by the Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) to commemorate the year anniversary of the murder of the youth leader, Sheriff Salami.

Salami said that life had been uninteresting since her husband died. She said that her husband, who dealt with aluminum, was killed on April 18, 2023, by some criminals.

The widow appealed to the government and the police to secure justice for her and her three daughters.

“I want the government and the police to have mercy on me and my children.

“I cannot bear this alone; let them fish out those who killed my husband and ensure justice is done.

“I have been expecting justice for the past one year. The police know what to do.

“We have taken several steps and written letters to get justice. It has not been easy but I thank God. Ever since I lost him, I am alone,” she said.

Salami said that her three daughters, aged six years, four years and two years, had been inconsolable and wished that justice would be done speedily. The National President of CHRS, Alex Omotehinse, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to get justice for the family of the late youth leader.

According to him, the group considers it pertinent to reiterate the call for justice on the first anniversary of the murder of the youth leader at Moba Town, adjacent to Ajiran in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Omotehinse alleged that the youth leader was murdered by some youths following disputes.

"In the last year, we have had a cause to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, and Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book.

“This is in accordance with the dictates of rule of law and in the interest of justice,” Omotehinse stated.

According to him, in the last year, the mother of the deceased, who was ill at the time of the alleged murder, died due to trauma. He said that the youth leader’s widow and three young daughters needed to be reassured that justice would be done.

“We, therefore, wish to, again, call on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to wade into the matter and ensure that the investigation is conducted in the interest of justice.

“We are compelled to, again, demand that the suspected masterminds and accomplices in the cold-blooded murder of Mr Sheriff Ishola Salami, whose photograph is displayed on the banner for this press conference, should be investigated by the police.

“We at the CHSR as well as the rank and file of the leadership of human rights community in Lagos State, and by extension Nigeria, are demanding credible investigation into the callous incident,” he added.

According to him, the alleged murder was duly reported at the Negombo Police Station, Lekki, Lagos State, and followed up with a notification to the assistant inspector-general of police in charge of Zone II, Nigeria Police Force.