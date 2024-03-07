Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Nigeria's headline inflation rate increased to 29.90% in January 2024, and food inflation increased to 35.41%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The crisis has depressed the economy, with many Nigerians struggling to keep up with the constant escalating prices of goods.

While addressing members of the Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday, March 6, 2023, Edun blamed the previous government's indiscriminate printing of naira notes for the current crisis.

He was referring to the ₦22.7 trillion Ways and Means loan the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Godwin Emefiele, granted the Buhari administration to finance budget shortfalls.

He said, "We talked about inflation, and you have helped to solve that. Where has it come from? It came from eight years of just printing money not matched by productivity."

Edun further noted that "the weak were left to their own devices" by the government while only a few privileged people benefited.