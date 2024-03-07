ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Samson Toromade

The minister blames the Buhari administration for recklessly printing naira notes.

Muhammadu Buhari handed over to Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president in May 2023 [Presidency]
Muhammadu Buhari handed over to Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president in May 2023 [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Nigeria's headline inflation rate increased to 29.90% in January 2024, and food inflation increased to 35.41%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The crisis has depressed the economy, with many Nigerians struggling to keep up with the constant escalating prices of goods.

While addressing members of the Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday, March 6, 2023, Edun blamed the previous government's indiscriminate printing of naira notes for the current crisis.

He was referring to the ₦22.7 trillion Ways and Means loan the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under Godwin Emefiele, granted the Buhari administration to finance budget shortfalls.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, "We talked about inflation, and you have helped to solve that. Where has it come from? It came from eight years of just printing money not matched by productivity."

Edun further noted that "the weak were left to their own devices" by the government while only a few privileged people benefited.

The economist said the money supply must be brought back for Nigerians to start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

NSCDC to present gender policy manual to state governors

NSCDC to present gender policy manual to state governors

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

FCTA insists on crushing all commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

FCTA insists on crushing all commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Ukraine donates 25,000 tonnes of wheat to help 1.3m vulnerable Nigerians [NAN]

War-torn Ukraine donates grains to feed hungry Nigerians