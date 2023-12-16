We'll pass ₦2.246trn budget as a New Year gift to Lagosians - Speaker

Obasa made this pledge in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Eromosele Ebhomele in Lagos on Saturday.

The speaker made this known during an official visit by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the ongoing three-day budget retreat for Lagos lawmakers and legislative workers in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat is titled: ”Sustainability of Ongoing Reforms in Lagos State: Prospects, Opportunities and Challenges”.

NAN recalls that Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, presented the Lagos state 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope of ₦2.246 trillion to the state House of Assembly.

The budget comprised a total revenue of ₦1.848 trillion and deficit financing of ₦398.28 billion.

Obasa said the essence of the retreat for the lawmakers was to ensure that the budget was passed before Jan. 1, 2024.

“We are working on the 2024 budget and that is why we are here. I want to assure you that we will do our best to return the approved budget to you as soon as possible.

“It is going to be a New Year present to you and the people of Lagos,” the speaker said.

Describing the governor as a leader, brother and performer, Obasa noted that Sanwo-Olu had always supported the assembly in carrying out its legislative functions.

Obasa thanked the governor for a harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislative in the state.

“We also thank you for not being like other governors who seal up the assembly complex or who remove roofs of assembly buildings.

“That is why Lagos is great and the Lagos assembly is above the common standards of excellence,” he said.

Addressing the lawmakers, Sanwo-Olu described them as the best among their counterparts in other state assemblies.

The governor further praised the lawmakers for lifting the bar of legislative excellence in the country.

According to him, this is the best and finest and it is worthy of emulation. I want to thank you and say this is, indeed, how we should always organise ourselves, and keep up raising the bar.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the speaker, members, the assembly commission and staff of the house for always putting Lagos first before other considerations.

“You see, what Lagos state is doing shows that we are leading the way for other states to copy. We show the way in legislative, executive and judiciary affairs.

“This is an avenue for you to bond, interact, appreciate one another and effectively do the job that the people of Lagos have asked us to do.

“There is the talk around town that we have a big budget but I also tell them it is because we are big people in the state.

“I appreciate the fact that you have huge responsibility and I pray to God Almighty to give you the ability and courage to do the work dispassionately.

“Whatever the outcome is, you can rest assured that the governor will stand by it and work with you,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said there was no animosity between the speaker and himself, saying that they were two different sides of the same coin.

The governor added that they were brothers and friends and God would lead them to a level where they could take Lagos to an irreversible state.

Sanwo-Olu said President Bola Tinubu was watching them because he had no other state that he could call his own.

According to him, though, he is the President of Nigeria but he has his roots in Lagos. Our success is his success and Nigeria’s success.