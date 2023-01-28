ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We can't force universities to close for elections - INEC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commission said it doesn't wield any power to shut down schools for elections.

Mahmood Yakubu
Mahmood Yakubu
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The commission emphasised that it doesn't have the constitutional power to compel schools to declare holidays for elections.

This was made known by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the media aide to the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview with Saturday Punch.

This comes amidst calls from Nigerians that tertiary institutions should declare public holidays in order to enable students to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and also vote in the forthcoming elections.

The call was also re-echoed on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday via a motion titled, ‘Urgent Need to Give the Students of Tertiary Institutions of Learning in Nigeria an Opportunity to Vote in the General Elections,’ moved by Hon. Kabir Tukura.

Tukura expressed worry that 3.8 million students who account for 40.8 per cent of the total number of newly registered voters are at risk of being disenfranchised.

He said various tertiary institutions are structured “in a way that most students are disenfranchised, as school calendars do not take into consideration the timelines and date for elections.”

INEC is helpless: However, Oyekanmi told Saturday Punch that the commission wields no power to dictate to varsities on how to run their calendar.

Oyekanmi's words: “Each university has a governing council that decides how the university should be run. I doubt it, although I stand to be corrected, if the National Universities Commission can indeed issue a directive to universities on when to go on holidays or operate.

“Don’t forget that we also have private and state universities that are not being funded by the Federal Government, although the NUC performs its oversight functions on their academic programmes, which are subjected to regular accreditation exercise.

“In the same manner, the Independent National Electoral Commission cannot compel any university to announce a holiday for election purposes. We don’t have such powers. This decision is best left to the governing council of the individual universities.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: New dawn possible in Lagos, Jandor tells voters

2023: New dawn possible in Lagos, Jandor tells voters

Power sector: Issues FG must resolve in 2023

Power sector: Issues FG must resolve in 2023

No Work, No Pay: NLC begs Buhari to pay withheld salaries of lecturers

No Work, No Pay: NLC begs Buhari to pay withheld salaries of lecturers

Jandor’s campaign: PDP, APC trade blames over Surulere attacks

Jandor’s campaign: PDP, APC trade blames over Surulere attacks

TASCK uses influence of creatives to drive YIAGA’s SixtyPercentofUs Initiative ahead of elections

TASCK uses influence of creatives to drive YIAGA’s SixtyPercentofUs Initiative ahead of elections

Christians, Muslims votes will make Tinubu President - Keyamo

Christians, Muslims votes will make Tinubu President - Keyamo

We can't force universities to close for elections - INEC

We can't force universities to close for elections - INEC

Atiku's men adopt new strategies to conquer G-5 Governors

Atiku's men adopt new strategies to conquer G-5 Governors

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services due to derailment

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train services due to derailment

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect