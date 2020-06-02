The police has arrested a suspect linked to the murder of 22-year-old Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

The 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin was found dead in her church parish on May 27, 2020, after being clubbed with a fire extinguisher.

Her death has elicited outrage and sparked a renewed campaign against rape on social media, with the police and the Edo state government promising to find her killers and bring them to justice.

According to the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, "Police arrest suspect linked to murder of UNIBEN student.

"According to the spokesman of Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, the suspect was arrested after the fingerprint on the fire extinguisher she was attacked with was examined. #JusticeForUwa."