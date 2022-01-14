UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

Igbokwe said the change was due to compelling logistics reasons.

He said that the screening earlier scheduled to start on Monday Jan. 17, would now commence on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and end Jan. 29.

“The university wishes to inform candidates who made UNN their first-choice institution in the 2021 UTME, owing to compelling logistic reasons, the screening exercise earlier scheduled to commence on Monday Jan. 17, 2022 will now start on Tuesday Jan. 25,” he said.

According to the registrar, Tuesday, Jan. 25, being day one, the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, faculty of Biological Sciences and faculty of Business Administration will write the exam.

“On the second day Jan. 26, will be for Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Faculty of Environmental Studies, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“The third day being Jan. 27 will be the turn of Faculty of Health Science & Technology and Faculty of Engineering.

“While faculty of Medical sciences and faculty of Law will write on the fourth day, Jan.28,” he said.

Igbokwe further said that on Jan. 29, the last day, would be a day for Faculty of Social Science, Mop-up and Direct entry candidates.

He explained that, UNN portal was still open for candidates who had not registered to do so.