RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) management has announced a new date for the University 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening. [The Eagle Online]
UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening. [The Eagle Online]

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Chris Igbokwe, the Registrar of the university, in Nsukka on Friday.

Recommended articles

Igbokwe said the change was due to compelling logistics reasons.

He said that the screening earlier scheduled to start on Monday Jan. 17, would now commence on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and end Jan. 29.

“The university wishes to inform candidates who made UNN their first-choice institution in the 2021 UTME, owing to compelling logistic reasons, the screening exercise earlier scheduled to commence on Monday Jan. 17, 2022 will now start on Tuesday Jan. 25,” he said.

According to the registrar, Tuesday, Jan. 25, being day one, the Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Basic Medical Science, faculty of Biological Sciences and faculty of Business Administration will write the exam.

“On the second day Jan. 26, will be for Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, Faculty of Environmental Studies, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“The third day being Jan. 27 will be the turn of Faculty of Health Science & Technology and Faculty of Engineering.

“While faculty of Medical sciences and faculty of Law will write on the fourth day, Jan.28,” he said.

Igbokwe further said that on Jan. 29, the last day, would be a day for Faculty of Social Science, Mop-up and Direct entry candidates.

He explained that, UNN portal was still open for candidates who had not registered to do so.

The registrar also said that a detailed timetable that would contain venues for the screening exercise would be released shortly

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

UNN announces new date for 2021 post-UTME screening

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

COVID-19: NCDC reports 423 new infections, no death

Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Gov Wike vows to prosecute operators of illegal refineries in Rivers

Gov Wike vows to prosecute operators of illegal refineries in Rivers

Ekiti govt orders Primary Schools to conduct resumption tests for pupils

Ekiti govt orders Primary Schools to conduct resumption tests for pupils

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Zamfara attacks

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Zamfara attacks

Osinbajo hails Duke of Edinburgh awardees

Osinbajo hails Duke of Edinburgh awardees

PDP aspirant condemns attack on secretariat in Ekiti

PDP aspirant condemns attack on secretariat in Ekiti

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

Nigerians turn off VPNs, but what is the cost of Twitter's return?

President Muhammadu Buhari has received local and international flak for suspending Twitter in Nigeria for over seven months [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari with Antonio Guterres [Bayo Omoboriowo]

EFCC recovered N152 billion, $386 million, BTC, ETH last year

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]